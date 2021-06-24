Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,173 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

NYSE GOLD opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.