3,016 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ADE LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $76.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.91.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

