Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter worth $54,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lemonade by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,484.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920 over the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lemonade stock opened at $107.75 on Thursday. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a PE ratio of -28.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.55.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

LMND has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.