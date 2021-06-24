PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 94,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.40 per share, with a total value of $6,060,426.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $971,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 869,379 shares of company stock valued at $53,594,399 and have sold 669,822 shares valued at $40,671,003. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.64.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

