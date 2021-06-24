Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHWY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,658 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chewy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chewy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after acquiring an additional 591,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chewy by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 3,703.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 261,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,888.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,328,973 shares of company stock valued at $514,655,134. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHWY stock opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,942.50, a P/E/G ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Cfra initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

