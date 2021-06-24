Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Mattel alerts:

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.64 on Thursday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mattel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Mattel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Mattel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mattel by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mattel by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.