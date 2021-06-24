Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medifast in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $3.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

MED has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $279.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast has a 1-year low of $120.97 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.76.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Medifast by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Medifast by 1,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 5,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.42, for a total value of $1,598,222.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,552,496.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,458. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

