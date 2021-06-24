Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report issued on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LUN. TD Securities upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.06.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.61 and a twelve month high of C$16.07.

In related news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

