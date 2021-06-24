Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several brokerages have commented on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $777.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after buying an additional 955,560 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 554.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 980,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after buying an additional 830,712 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,728,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,810.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 318,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.