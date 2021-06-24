Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.44) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNTA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

CNTA stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

