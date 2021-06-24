Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Criteo S.A. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Criteo in a report released on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Criteo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.10. Criteo has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $44.28.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $1,780,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

