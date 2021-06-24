Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 135.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $154.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.28. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $55.79 and a one year high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.31%.

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

