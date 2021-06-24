Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 59,913 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,913 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Sealed Air worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 33,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 337,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SEE opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

