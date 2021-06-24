Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CFO Sells $211,587.09 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Child also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $222,856.34.

SPLK stock opened at $137.70 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Splunk by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,334 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Splunk by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 220,662 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

