Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.16.

HP opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

