Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

NYSE:OFC opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.11. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

