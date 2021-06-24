Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Schrödinger were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDGR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,092,000 after acquiring an additional 254,327 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3,071.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SDGR opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.03 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

In other news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $437,168.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 184,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $14,009,353.16. Insiders have sold a total of 1,014,615 shares of company stock worth $74,598,000 over the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

