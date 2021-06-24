Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Sanderson Farms reported sales of $956.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $1,128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after buying an additional 163,503 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at $1,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

SAFM opened at $186.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $186.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

