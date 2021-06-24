Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 54.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,165 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after buying an additional 24,999 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

KSS opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.07. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

