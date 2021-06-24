Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 200,345 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 200,345 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Gentex worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $648,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Gentex by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 664,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after buying an additional 43,251 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Gentex by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,103,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,372,000 after acquiring an additional 277,073 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $73,209.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $995,906. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.