Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,768 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Buckle in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKE stock opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $46.72.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

In other The Buckle news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $109,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,369.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $785,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,300. 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

