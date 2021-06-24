Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

JBHT stock opened at $159.24 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.47 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

