Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.35 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,415 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of O stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.27.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

