Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 31,577 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.47.

Shares of FANG opened at $91.91 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.