World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 71.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.69. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

