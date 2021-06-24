Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 7,200 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,253,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,941,000 after acquiring an additional 682,877 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CWT stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.10.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

