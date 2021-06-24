Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 21,200 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,273,000 after purchasing an additional 573,959 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,779,000 after acquiring an additional 266,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,278,000 after acquiring an additional 287,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Avista by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 756,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

