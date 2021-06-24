Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.21.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at $34,073,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $88.29 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. Hess’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.