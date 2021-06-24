Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $147,000 in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,966,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,471,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $542,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCIIU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.