Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.32 and last traded at $83.72. 28,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,688,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $4,687,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 525,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,414 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 215,686 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.