Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.31 and last traded at $34.17. Approximately 80,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,945,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

JWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614 over the last three months. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

