Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 828 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of Allakos worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,019 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $91.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.92. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

