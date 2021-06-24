Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 7,450 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 815,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 2,120,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 750,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 178,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,277,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.0029 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

