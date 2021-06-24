Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 42,086 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,086 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY opened at $20.69 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $20.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

