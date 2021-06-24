Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 96,780 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,421. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

ALLE stock opened at $138.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.65.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

