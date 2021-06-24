Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Down 5.1%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $13.80. 135,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,193,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 2.67.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 73,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,132,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

