JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.21

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.21 and last traded at $65.66, with a volume of 21598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YY. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.54.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). The company had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. On average, research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in JOYY by 35.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

