CIBC Raises MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to C$33.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

MAG stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,983,000 after acquiring an additional 669,274 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 478,790 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 178,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $1,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

