Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 146,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,182,605 shares.The stock last traded at $16.44 and had previously closed at $17.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Arrival during the 1st quarter worth about $9,719,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Arrival during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Arrival during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new stake in Arrival during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Arrival during the 1st quarter worth about $1,448,000.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

