Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corvus Gold were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Gold during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 855,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Corvus Gold from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Corvus Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSEARCA KOR opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59. Corvus Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

Corvus Gold Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.