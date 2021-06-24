Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,468,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Apple were worth $423,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $133.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

