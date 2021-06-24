Insider Selling: Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CEO Sells $173,386.98 in Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $173,386.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chen Schor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $198,579.96.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $221,467.70.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $197,756.66.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $214,716.64.

ACET opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $292.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.46. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of ($3.98) million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jonestrading began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

