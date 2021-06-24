Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister Sells 2,235 Shares

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Meister also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $102,513.60.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.78. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 0.87. Talend S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 40 North Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. 40 North Management LLC now owns 3,192,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,148,000 after acquiring an additional 592,150 shares during the period. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter worth about $59,810,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Talend by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,052,000 after purchasing an additional 390,957 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Talend by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,642,000 after purchasing an additional 395,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Talend by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,399,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,059,000 after purchasing an additional 999,140 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

