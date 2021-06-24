Insider Buying: Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) Insider Purchases 24,400 Shares of Stock

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. acquired 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$117,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,319,781 shares in the company, valued at C$78,661,344.42.

Shares of TSE:III opened at C$4.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Imperial Metals Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.04. The company has a market cap of C$613.89 million and a P/E ratio of -477.00.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

