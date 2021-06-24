Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Acquires $162,680.00 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.43 and a 12 month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

