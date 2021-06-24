Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $100,000 Investment in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $972,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $553,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TZPSU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

