JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 462,921 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,921 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $23,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Xerox by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRX opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

XRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

