JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 63,763 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,387,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Natura &Co worth $23,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Natura &Co by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 7.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTCO opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.50 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Natura &Co in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

