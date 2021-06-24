CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNHI shares. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of CNHI opened at $16.14 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -807.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.52.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,316,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after buying an additional 563,395 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

