JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 15,023 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 763,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $23,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,655,000 after acquiring an additional 801,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,202.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $33.41 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

